Ronaldo warning about Spanish referee goes viral after Bellingham's red card

Cristiano Ronaldo’s past warning about the Spanish referees resurfaced after English player Jude Bellingham received a red card for abusive language.
According to Mail Online, England star Bellingham was sent off during a Real Madrid 1-1 draw with Osasuna on Saturday, February 15, 2025, by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero for using a foul word.
The 21-year-old strongly denied that he was not abusive towards the referee, while Montero claimed that he told him, “F*** you.”
Bellingham clarified that he said, “F**** off,” and these words were aimed at himself in the match, not towards the referee.
Later, after the match, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said, “I think the referee did not understand Jude Bellingham's English. He said "f*** off," not "f*** you"… That's way different. I won't talk more about the referee as I want to be on the bench next week.”
Moreover, after the recent incident, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner’s interview from 2018 resurfaced, in which CR7 told La Sexta, “I played in England for many years. For example, when there is a foul, the English say a lot of "f*** off," and the referees don't say anything. But if you say it here, they send you out.”
In a post-game interview, Bellingham asserted that there was a “communication error” and he did not say anything bad to Montero.