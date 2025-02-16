Ronaldo Nazário drops bombshell on his 'worst' ever teammate

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazàrio has revealed the worst and bets player he played alongside during his career.
Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation played for several top teams, including Cruzeiro, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Corinthians.
In a recent statement, Ronaldo revealed that the worst player he played with was Thomas Gravesen during their time at Real Madrid, as per SportsBible.
He shared with Romario TV, "There was one at Real Madrid that was a joke. Gravesen was a really great guy, very good person. He recently won a $50 million poker tournament. But in football he was very bad."
In the meantime, Ronaldo also named Zinedine Zidane as the best player he has ever played with.
While praising him, he said, "Best player I’ve played with? At club level, Zidane. Zizou was very different, he had a lot of class, he was very technical, he made everything simple."
Ronaldo, also known as R9, played 518 matches for various clubs throughout his career and scored a total of 352 goals.
At the international level, he represented Brazil in 98 matches and scored 62 goals.
He also won the Ballon d'Or twice, first in 1997 and then in 2002.