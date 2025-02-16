Carlos Alcaraz opens up about Jannik Sinner three-month ban

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has broke silence on rival Jannik Sinner three-months ban over doping scandal.
According to The Tennis Gazette, world No. 1 Sinner’s three-month ban has undoubtedly opened an opportunity for world No. 3 Alcaraz to overtake his ATP ranking, and the Spaniard revealed that “first place is a goal.”
Talking about the ban, the 21-year-old told AS, “There is not much to say about the sanction. But whether Jannik plays or not, we try to do well in every tournament because first place is a goal. Right now, as always, we try to focus on what we need to improve, and from there we will do our best in the tournaments to try to get closer to first place."
When asked to reveal his future plans, he said, “Trying to win at least one Grand Slam is a good goal, as is fighting for Masters 1000. These are the clearest goals, but each tournament is important, so try to win as many tournaments as possible.”
Furthermore, the three-time Grand Slam champion who tested positive for the banned substance two times in 2024 settled his case with the WADA after accepting a three-month immediate ban effective from February 9, 2025, until May 4, 2025.
Sinner will return back to the court in May before the Italian Open and the second Grand Slam tournament of the 2025 season, the French Open.