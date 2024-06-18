World

Another US tourist dies on Greek island

  • June 18, 2024
An American tourist who went missing on a Greek Island was found dead on Sunday, June 16.

As per USA Today report, officials said that the tourist was found dead on the beach, marking them as the third person to die from extreme heat in the Mediterranean country.

The deceased tourist went missing from the small island of Mathraki. He was last seen on June 11, when the temperature reached as high as 104 Fahrenheit.

Petros Vassilakis, the police spokesman for the Southern Aegean, told Reuters, “There is a common pattern − they all went for a hike amid high temperatures."

He further informed that according to the medical examiner, there were signs that the man had drowned. However, he was sent to the island of Corfu to carry out an autopsy.

This incident happened shortly after the death of British TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley on the island of Symi after searching for him for days.

Additionally, High temperatures are expected to persist in Greece this week, which is already suffering from its earliest heatwaves. Due to extreme temperatures, the schools have been forced to close the country along with top tourist sites, including the ancient Acropolis.

