YouTube introduces new 'privacy features' for Apple device users

YouTube is rolling out new privacy features to enhance user engagement and comply with Apple’s privacy policies.
As per 9 to 5 Google, Apple device users will now have the option to give consent for location sharing to receive more personalized videos.
This move aligns with Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework, requiring apps to obtain user consent before tracking activities.
Apple's ATT policy, enforced since 2021, emphasizes user privacy by requiring apps to ask for permission to track users across different apps and websites.
In response, YouTube is now taking a different approach by introducing a one-time prompt for iOS users.
The prompt will offer two options:
1.Allow: Links in-app activity with non-Google apps for personalized ads.
2. Ask App Not to Track: Restricts linking activities, resulting in less personalized ads.
However, this new prompt will not appear for YouTube Premium subscribers or users with child accounts.
Users can change their preferences anytime by going to iOS Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracking.
Meanwhile, YouTube noted that this setting does not affect the linking of activity on other Google apps and websites with non-Google apps and websites.
It also does not impact the use of activity from the YouTube iOS app and other Google apps to personalize ads, depending on the user's Google personalized ads choice.
A YouTube spokesperson told 9 to 5 Google, stating, "iPhone and iPad users can opt into more personalized advertising, helping us provide a better ads experience and supporting creators. Users can turn this off at any time."
These changes aim to balance user privacy with effective advertising, enhancing user experience and supporting content creators.