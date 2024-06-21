World

Britain's richest family members sentenced for exploiting domestic workers

Prakash Hinduja, his wife, their son, and his wife received sentences of four to four-and-a-half years from a Swiss court

Britain's richest family members sentenced for exploiting domestic workers

Four members of Britain's wealthiest family have received jail sentences for exploiting vulnerable domestic workers and providing unauthorized employment.

As per Sky News, Indian-born tycoon Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, their son Ajay, and his wife Namrata were sentenced by a Swiss court to four to four-and-a-half years in prison.

The court cleared them of more serious human trafficking charges linked to their servants, who were mostly illiterate Indians working at their lakeside villa in Geneva.

Meanwhile, the Hinduja family's legal team plans to appeal, arguing the staff were treated respectfully and provided with accommodation.

However, the prosecution alleged that workers' passports were seized, they were paid in rupees instead of Swiss francs, barred from leaving the villa, and forced to work long hours for minimal pay.

Najib Ziazi, the family's business manager, received an 18-month suspended sentence.

It was revealed that the family had reached an undisclosed settlement with the plaintiffs.

The prosecution detailed how workers, employed as cooks or house help, were forced to work up to 18 hours a day with little holiday time, paid less than one-tenth of the Swiss legal wage, and slept in the villa's basement. 

Meanwhile, Kamal Hinduja was described as creating a "climate of fear."

The Hinduja family controls the multinational conglomerate Hinduja Group, which has interests in trucks, lubricants, banking, and cable television.

Additionally, the family topped the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List with a combined wealth of £37.196 billion.

