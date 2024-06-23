Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat lights up feeds with her gorgeous Eid looks

Mehwish Hayat was a sight for sore eyes in a white outfit this Eid

  • June 23, 2024
Mehwish Hayat lights up feeds with her gorgeous Eid looks
Mehwish Hayat makes a glamorous style statement in white to mark Eid-ul-Adha

 Mehwish Hayat was a sight to behold in white as she dropped belated Eid clicks.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Actor In Law star shared a carousel of pictures dressed up in white.

The images shared saw Hayat striking various pose angles as she stared effortlessly at the camera.


She slipped in a white embellished outfit with her long hair extensions doing the talking.

The diva further accessorized her whole look with a pair of long dangling earrings and a nose pin.

Hayat also decided to go heavy in makeup with her million-dollar smile making her look beautiful.

Shortly after the drop dead gorgeous looks circulated, her die hard fans could not stop but react in the comments section.

One wrote, " Mashallah adorable pictures."

Another penned, " Wow moonshine."

" So cute, " the third added

" If aging like wine had a face," the fourth commented.

Previously , the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star shared a get ready with me look to mark her Eid- ul- Adha celebrations.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat lit up the cinemas with her stellar performance in Daghabaaz Dil alongside the main hero, Ali Rehman Khan. 

Entertainment News

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar makes his 40th birthday special
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar makes his 40th birthday special
Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech
Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech
Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'
Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'
Kyle Richards' swoons over daughter Portia's makeup routine
Kyle Richards' swoons over daughter Portia's makeup routine
Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy image depleted' by arrest, album flop?
Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy image depleted' by arrest, album flop?
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix's 'Beef' season 2?
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix's 'Beef' season 2?
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'
Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?
Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?
'Too Hot to Handle' alums Emily Miller, Cam Holmes welcome baby boy
'Too Hot to Handle' alums Emily Miller, Cam Holmes welcome baby boy