Mehwish Hayat lights up feeds with her gorgeous Eid looks

Mehwish Hayat was a sight to behold in white as she dropped belated Eid clicks.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Actor In Law star shared a carousel of pictures dressed up in white.
The images shared saw Hayat striking various pose angles as she stared effortlessly at the camera.
She slipped in a white embellished outfit with her long hair extensions doing the talking.
The diva further accessorized her whole look with a pair of long dangling earrings and a nose pin.
Hayat also decided to go heavy in makeup with her million-dollar smile making her look beautiful.
Shortly after the drop dead gorgeous looks circulated, her die hard fans could not stop but react in the comments section.
One wrote, " Mashallah adorable pictures."
Another penned, " Wow moonshine."
" So cute, " the third added
" If aging like wine had a face," the fourth commented.
Previously , the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star shared a get ready with me look to mark her Eid- ul- Adha celebrations.
On the work front, Mehwish Hayat lit up the cinemas with her stellar performance in Daghabaaz Dil alongside the main hero, Ali Rehman Khan.