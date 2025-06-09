Hailey Bieber scraps 'therapy' post after Justin's cryptic message  

Hailey Bieber has seemingly dropped the 'therapy' caption after her husband, Justin Bieber, shared a cryptic message in a series of social media rants.
The Rhode Skin founder took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 9th, to share a series of racy photos featuring herself.
In the viral snapshots, Hailey was seen flaunting her physique while wearing a black bikini, which she paired with a matching cowboy hat.
The 28-year-old businesswoman initially scribbled the caption, “Lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long.”
Later on, she edited the note, which now reads, "Lemon drops martinis all summer long."
As Hailey’s social media move gained popularity, several fans noticed the update, taking to the comments section to blast the influencer for removing the word 'therapy' from her alleged caption.
One user wrote, "Why did you delete the therapy part friend."
"Wait didn’t this post just say therapy and lemon drop martinis all day long? Am I now hallucinating Insta posts?" another expressed dismay.
A third fan penned, "Too many people already screenshotted the “therapy” part too late to change it, Hailey."
Justin Bieber takes subtle dig at wife Hailey Bieber in his series of social media rants:
This post of Hailey comes after her life partner, Justin, released a slew of cryptic posts on his Instagram handle, venting about "transactional relationships."
On Sunday, June 8th, the Sorry hitmaker scribbled, "If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love," alongside a pair of black-and-white selfies.
The cryptic posts of the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, sparked fans’ concerns, speculating about the trouble in paradise.
As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber has confirmed the reports of their separation.