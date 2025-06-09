Entertainment

Céline Dion receives heartfelt tribute during Coldplay Las Vegas concert

The 'My Heart Will Go On' crooner made surprise visit to Coldplay's ongoing concert tour over the weekend

Céline Dion stepped out to support fellow musician rock band, Coldplay, during their electrifying performance in Las Vegas.

The multiple times Grammy-winning artist made a surprise appearance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6th, to attend the Spheres World Tour of the boy band.

Dion turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 8th, to release a few snapshots of herself from the concert night alongside the Coldplay.

She kicked off her post with a stunning photo featuring herself and the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, enjoying some quality time backstage.

In another frame, the My Heart Will Go On crooner was seen waving from the crowd during the performance of the band.

Chris Martin pays tribute to Céline Dion during Las Vegas concert: 

At one point during the performance, Martin acknowledged the presence of the 51-year-old singer, saying, "Well, Celine, my beautiful sister, you make my heart go on and on, near-far, you’re a total superstar." 

"Let’s hear it from the legendary Celine Dion, We Love You,"  the Fix You hitmaker sang while strumming a guitar.

The heartwarming comments from Martin left Dion notably emotional during their iconic musical show. 

"What an unforgettable evening with @Coldplay at @AllegiantStadium…My heart is still singing! A heartfelt thanks to the band and their amazing team for welcoming my family with warmth and kindness. It was all…fantastique," the globally-known singer captioned her post. 

Coldplay's tour Music of the Spheres World Tour: 

For those unaware, Coldplay began its ongoing eighth concert tour, Music of the Spheres World Tour on March 18, 2022, and is set to conclude the shows on September 8th, 2025.  

Through these concert shows, they promoted their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres and Moon Music

