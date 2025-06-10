Blake Lively faces criticism for bold appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat 

Blake Lively drew heat with her first bold public appearance hours after Justin Baldoni faced a setback in his $400 million defamation lawsuit.
The Gossip Girl alum stepped out for the first time after her It Ends With Us costar's high-profile case has been dismissed.
Lively attended the Tribeca Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at The Odeon on Monday, June 9th, in New York City.
During the star-studded event, the 37-year-old American actress opted for a white dress with floral embellishments and matching heels.
She elevated her glamorous look by wearing her hair down and carrying statement jewelry.
Fans reacts to Blake Lively's first appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat:
As the photos from her recent outing gained traction on social media, fans began criticizing Another Simple Favor actress after she appeared beaming on the red carpet following Baldoni's defeat in an ongoing legal battle.
One person wrote, "No matter what- her mean girl reputation is always there. Bye BL. Going to be hard for you to land any more acting jobs."
"She needs to assess and take a break from doing any kind of promo or going out. Reevaluate And then decide what's best," another fan penned.
A third user added, "Sorry can't stand her! Never will I watch anything she's in!!"
Justin Baldoni's infamous lawsuit dismissed:
Blake Lively stepped out at Chanel's Tribeca Artists Dinner a few hours after Los Angeles judge Lewis J. Liman issued a motion to dismiss Baldoni's infamous $400 million countersuit against the actress.
For those unaware, Justin Baldoni submitted a defamation case against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, Leslie Sloane, and her PR firm Vision PR over the charges of tarnishing his reputation publicly after the actress made sexual harassment accusations.
In December last year, the renowned actress sued Baldoni and his production company, among others, for sexual harassment, followed by a retaliatory public smear campaign to destroy her reputation.
The trial for the case is set to begin in March 2026.