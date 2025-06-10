Entertainment

Blake Lively faces criticism for bold appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Blake Lively faces criticism for bold appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat 

Blake Lively drew heat with her first bold public appearance hours after Justin Baldoni faced a setback in his $400 million defamation lawsuit.

The Gossip Girl alum stepped out for the first time after her It Ends With Us costar's high-profile case has been dismissed.

Lively attended the Tribeca Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at The Odeon on Monday, June 9th, in New York City.

During the star-studded event, the 37-year-old American actress opted for a white dress with floral embellishments and matching heels.

She elevated her glamorous look by wearing her hair down and carrying statement jewelry.

Fans reacts to Blake Lively's first appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat: 

As the photos from her recent outing gained traction on social media, fans began criticizing Another Simple Favor actress after she appeared beaming on the red carpet following Baldoni's defeat in an ongoing legal battle.

One person wrote, "No matter what- her mean girl reputation is always there. Bye BL. Going to be hard for you to land any more acting jobs."

"She needs to assess and take a break from doing any kind of promo or going out. Reevaluate And then decide what's best," another fan penned.

A third user added, "Sorry can't stand her! Never will I watch anything she's in!!"

Justin Baldoni's infamous lawsuit dismissed: 

Blake Lively stepped out at Chanel's Tribeca Artists Dinner a few hours after Los Angeles judge Lewis J. Liman issued a motion to dismiss Baldoni's infamous $400 million countersuit against the actress.  

For those unaware, Justin Baldoni submitted a defamation case against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, Leslie Sloane, and her PR firm Vision PR over the charges of tarnishing his reputation publicly after the actress made sexual harassment accusations.

In December last year, the renowned actress sued Baldoni and his production company, among others, for sexual harassment, followed by a retaliatory public smear campaign to destroy her reputation.

The trial for the case is set to begin in March 2026. 

Jamie Foxx recounts his near-death experience in tearful BET Icon speech
Jamie Foxx recounts his near-death experience in tearful BET Icon speech
The ‘Back in Action’ star, Jamie Foxx, was honored with BET Ultimate Icon Award at the 25th BET Awards in Los Angeles
Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift files restraining order against a man who ‘believes’ she's the mother of his child
2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
The BET Awards ceremony hosted by Kevin Hart in Los Angeles earlier this week
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82
Sylvester Stewart, known by his stage name Sly Stone, was the lead vocalist of the famous funk band, Sly and the Family Stone
Blake Lively gives emotional statement after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively gives emotional statement after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively releases first statement after Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit got dismissed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly get married days after pregnancy rumors?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly get married days after pregnancy rumors?
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other in September 2023
Miley Cyrus sparks outrage after throwing shade at Jojo Siwa, Chris romance
Miley Cyrus sparks outrage after throwing shade at Jojo Siwa, Chris romance
The 'Flowers' crooner made surprise musical appearance during the Dreamland Pride Festival on Sunday
Justin Baldoni's $400 million legal battle with Blake Lively ends in defeat
Justin Baldoni's $400 million legal battle with Blake Lively ends in defeat
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle began in December last year
Hailey Bieber scraps 'therapy' post after Justin's cryptic message
Hailey Bieber scraps 'therapy' post after Justin's cryptic message
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for a year
Céline Dion receives heartfelt tribute during Coldplay Las Vegas concert
Céline Dion receives heartfelt tribute during Coldplay Las Vegas concert
The 'My Heart Will Go On' crooner made surprise visit to Coldplay's ongoing concert tour over the weekend
Tony Awards 2025: 'Maybe Happy Ending' 'Purpose' 'Sunset Blvd.' dominate winners list
Tony Awards 2025: 'Maybe Happy Ending' 'Purpose' 'Sunset Blvd.' dominate winners list
Cynthia Erivo hosted the 2025 Tony Awards show at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday
'The Crown' star Bertie Carvel joins remarkable 'Harry Potter' series lineup
'The Crown' star Bertie Carvel joins remarkable 'Harry Potter' series lineup
Bertie Carvel has been cast as a recurring character in the upcoming TV adaptation of 'Harry Potter'