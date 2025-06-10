2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX' 

Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2025 BET Awards ceremony with his sixth studio album, GNX, which he released in November last year.
The highly anticipated awards gala was hosted by Kevin Hart on Monday, June 9th, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Kendrick Lamar won top honors such as Album of the Year for GNX, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for Not Like Us, and Best Collaboration alongside SZA for Luther.
He also tied the competition with his longtime creative partner, Dave Free, for Video Director of the Year.
In addition to Lamar, SZA and Chris Brown won Best Female and Male R&B/Pop Artists, respectively. Doechii also won the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.
Other winners included Leon Thomas for Best New Artist, Denzel Washington for Best Actor, and Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress.
Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin, and Snoop Dogg were also among the honorees for the 2025 Ultimate Icon Award.
A complete list of the 2025 BET Awards winners follows:
Album of the Year
Drake and PartyNextDoor, $Some $Sexy $Songs 4 U
Chris Brown, 11:11 Deluxe
Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
GloRilla, Glorious
Kendrick Lamar, GNX (WINNER)
The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Future and Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA (WINNER)
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown (WINNER)
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common and Pete Rock
Drake and PartyNextDoor,
FLO
Future and Metro Boomin (WINNER)
Jaquees and Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar, 30 For 30
Doechii Featuring JT, Alter Ego
Teddy swims Featuring Giveon, Are You Even Real
Dee Billz Featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo, Beckham
Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug, Bless
Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, Like That
Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Luther (WINNER)
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexxy Red and Lil Wayne, Sticky
The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, Timeless
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii (WINNER)
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexxy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXThaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
Key Glock, 3AM in ToKEYo
Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Kehlani, After Hours
Doechii, Denial is a River
Drake, Family Matters
Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us (WINNER)
The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, Timeless
Future, Metro Boomin Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, Type Shit
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions and Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXThaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas (WINNER)
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel, Inspiration Award
Common and Pete Rock Featuring Jennifer Hudson, A God (There Is)
Pastor Mike Jr., Amen
Fridayy, Better Days
Yolanda Adams Featuring Sir The Baptist and Donald Lawrence, Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)
Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula, Constant
Tamela Mann, Deserve to Win
Rapsody, Faith
GloRilla Featuring Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Rain Down on Me (WINNER)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown, Residuals (WINNER)
Doechii, Denial is a River
Drake, Nokia
Future and Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Like That
GloRilla, TGIF
Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Luther
Latto, Brokey
BET Her
Mary J. Blige, Beautiful People
Beyoncé Featuring Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts, Blackbird
Doechii, Bloom
Tems, Burning
Cynthia Erivo Featuring Ariana Grande, Defying Grafity
Summer Walker, Heart of a woman (WINNER)
Tems, Hold on
FLO and GloRilla, In My Bag
Best Movie
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Luther: Never Too Much (WINNER)
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
Aaron Pierre
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Denzel Washington (WINNER)
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo (WINNER)
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese (WINNER)
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau’Jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts (WINNER)
Jayson Tatum
Lebron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry