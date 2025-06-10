Entertainment

2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'

The BET Awards ceremony hosted by Kevin Hart in Los Angeles earlier this week

Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2025 BET Awards ceremony with his sixth studio album, GNX, which he released in November last year.

The highly anticipated awards gala was hosted by Kevin Hart on Monday, June 9th, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Kendrick Lamar won top honors such as Album of the Year for GNX, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for Not Like Us, and Best Collaboration alongside SZA for Luther.

He also tied the competition with his longtime creative partner, Dave Free, for Video Director of the Year.

In addition to Lamar, SZA and Chris Brown won Best Female and Male R&B/Pop Artists, respectively. Doechii also won the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Other winners included Leon Thomas for Best New Artist, Denzel Washington for Best Actor, and Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress. 

Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin, and Snoop Dogg were also among the honorees for the 2025 Ultimate Icon Award.

A complete list of the 2025 BET Awards winners follows: 

Album of the Year

Drake and PartyNextDoor, $Some $Sexy $Songs 4 U

Chris Brown, 11:11 Deluxe

Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

GloRilla, Glorious

Kendrick Lamar, GNX (WINNER)

The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Future and Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA (WINNER)

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common and Pete Rock

Drake and PartyNextDoor,

FLO

Future and Metro Boomin (WINNER)

Jaquees and Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar, 30 For 30

Doechii Featuring JT, Alter Ego

Teddy swims Featuring Giveon, Are You Even Real

Dee Billz Featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo, Beckham

Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug, Bless

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, Like That

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Luther (WINNER)

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexxy Red and Lil Wayne, Sticky

The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, Timeless

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii (WINNER)

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexxy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXThaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

Key Glock, 3AM in ToKEYo

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Kehlani, After Hours

Doechii, Denial is a River

Drake, Family Matters

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us (WINNER)

The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, Timeless

Future, Metro Boomin Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, Type Shit

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions and Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXThaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas (WINNER)

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel, Inspiration Award

Common and Pete Rock Featuring Jennifer Hudson, A God (There Is)

Pastor Mike Jr., Amen

Fridayy, Better Days

Yolanda Adams Featuring Sir The Baptist and Donald Lawrence, Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)

Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula, Constant

Tamela Mann, Deserve to Win

Rapsody, Faith

GloRilla Featuring Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Rain Down on Me (WINNER)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown, Residuals (WINNER)

Doechii, Denial is a River

Drake, Nokia

Future and Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Like That

GloRilla, TGIF

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Luther

Latto, Brokey

BET Her

Mary J. Blige, Beautiful People

Beyoncé Featuring Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts, Blackbird

Doechii, Bloom

Tems, Burning

Cynthia Erivo Featuring Ariana Grande, Defying Grafity

Summer Walker, Heart of a woman (WINNER)

Tems, Hold on

FLO and GloRilla, In My Bag

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Luther: Never Too Much (WINNER)

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington (WINNER)

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo (WINNER)

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese (WINNER)

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau’Jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts (WINNER)

Jayson Tatum

Lebron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry

