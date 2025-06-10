Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly get married days after pregnancy rumors?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other in September 2023

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, might have secretly tied the knot as pregnancy speculations intensified.

The couple, who began dating in September 2023, stepped out to Tennessee on Friday, June 6th, to attend an NFL athlete’s cousin’s wedding accompanied by his girlfriend.

However, Taylor and Travis were also reportedly invited to the wedding ceremony of the American football team, Chicago Bears’s tight end Cole Kmet, and his longtime girlfriend, Emily Jarosz, on the same day.

According to Page Six, they were unable to attend Cole and Emily's intimate function due to their busy schedules. 

Still, their marital status was accidentally revealed by the wedding planner earlier this week. 

Ellie Nottoli, who had arranged the function of Cole and Emily, turned to her Instagram stories on Monday, June 9th, to reveal that the duo was on the guest list.

The planner accidentally revealed the "personalized touches" at the private event, including a letter that was addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce" with their reference to "table 13."

Ellie further shared in the next slide, "We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee. But each guest had an envelope that was adhered to a beautiful backdrop." 

Fans reactions over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding rumors: 

The letter from the bride to Taylor and Travis sparked reactions among fans as it revealed that Taylor and Travis might have tied the knot and have been hiding their marital status for quite some time. 

Several Swifties took to their X account to express their dismay over the possibility that they had already exchanged the vows, with one fan commenting, "I think they’re married in court. The real wedding will happen later." 

"TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXCUSE [sic] ME,"  another gushed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's pregnancy speculations:  

This report comes after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked pregnancy rumors after the singer stepped out with her close pal, Selena Gomez, in New York City.

During her outing, fans noticed that the Grammy-winning artist was hiding her tiny baby bump under her oversized outfit.

As of now, neither Taylor nor Travis has confirmed any of these speculations. 

