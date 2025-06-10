Miley Cyrus sparks outrage after throwing shade at Jojo Siwa, Chris romance 

Miley Cyrus has recently sparked controversy after shading Jojo Siwa, Chris Hugh’s whirlwind romance during the Dreamland Pride Festival.
The Something Beautiful crooner attended the highly-anticipated festival on Sunday, June 8th, at Central Park, New York City.
During her electrifying performance, Cyrus shaded the ongoing romance with Siwa, who was known for her queer preferences, and began dating Hugh.
In the viral clip posted on X, the 32-year-old Flowers hitmaker says, "Enjoy coming out of the closet if this Pride is the time for you."
"Alright, I’m going back to get some more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out," the Grammy-winning artist told the crowd before telling them to enjoy.
Fans' reaction on Miley Cyrus' insensitive comments about Jojo Siwa's romance with Chris Hugh:
As Cyrus’ footage gained traction on social media, several fans flooded the comments section, defending Siwa while criticizing the musician.
One X user commented, "Hello, bisexuality is a thing."
"I adore Miley but this isn’t OK. JoJo never went back into the closet, SHE’S STILL QUEER!! Again JoJo being with Chris doesn’t erase or change her attraction to women," another fan expressed concerns.
As of now, neither Miley Cyrus nor Jojo Siwa, who came out in 2021, has responded to the controversy.
Miley Cyrus' projects:
On the professional front, the Hannah Montana starlet released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30th, 2025.
Her visual album of the same name was launched on June 6th, 2025.