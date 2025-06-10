BTS’ RM, V adorably celebrate military discharge amid ARMY cheers: See

K-pop heartthrobs RM and V have once again captured ARMY’s hearts with their adorable moments!
On Tuesday, June 10, famous South Korean pop stars and BTS members Kim Namjoon (RM) and Kim Taehyung (V) made a delightful appearance as they were officially discharge from their two-year mandatory military service.
The K-pop icons left their fans bursting into cheers as they adorably celebrated their exit from military service in a heartfelt reunion.
Upon their discharge, RM and V looked handsome in their army uniforms as they were cheered and welcomed back to civilian life by dozens of fans gathered near the military base.
In the photographs shared by Reuters, RM stepped out playing a saxophone, while V greeted everyone holding vibrant bouquets of beautiful flowers.
The snaps also captured a heartwarming moment between the duo, showcasing them holding hands and smiling as they reunited.
They also honored the thrilled ARMY, who was gathered to get a glimpse of them, by beamingly saluting them.
In one of the photos, V cutely struck victory signs as he posed for the camera, standing in front of RM.
BTS star V teases new performance:
While speaking to the media following his discharge from two-year mandatory military service, Kim Taehyung thrilled ARMY by teasing a “really cool performance.”
"To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance,” he stated.
The BTS stars also turned to their respective Instagram handles to celebrate their military discharge.