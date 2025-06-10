Entertainment

Blake Lively gives emotional statement after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively has broken silence after Justin Baldoni's countersuit was dismissed.

On June 9, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted motions to dismiss the $400 million lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alum and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 9, and released an emotional statement.

Blake 37, wrote, "Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."

She added, “I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story.”

While concluding the touching note, Blake penned, "With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.”

Blake Lively drops list of relevant resources after major win:

Blake Lively also shared a list of organisations for relevant resources and information after major win against Justin Baldoni.

Some of the organisations that were part of the list include California Employment Lawyers Association; California Women's Law Center; CHILD USA; Coalition Against Trafficking in Women; Equal Rights Advocates; Esperanza United; Her Justice and Herunivercity Inc.

