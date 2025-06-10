Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82

Sly Stone is no more!
On Monday, June 9, the legendary funk musician’s family released a statement in which they announced his death at the age of 82.
Stone was the frontman of the famous 1980s funk band, Sly and the Family Stone, which is regarded as one of the most influential bands in the development of funk, soul, R&B, rock and psychedelic music.
In the statement issued by his family, it was announced, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone.”
They also shared Sly Stone’s cause of death, writing, "After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."
"Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable,” Stone’s family added.
They concluded the statement, expressing, "We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.”
Who was Sly Stone?
Sly Stone, born as Sylvester Stewart on March 15, 1943, was an American musician, songwriter, and record producer, who was widely acclaimed for his notable contribution in the development of funk music.
He was also known for his role as the leader and frontman for the famous funk bank, Sly and the Family Stone.