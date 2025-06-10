Entertainment

Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82

Sylvester Stewart, known by his stage name Sly Stone, was the lead vocalist of the famous funk band, Sly and the Family Stone

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82

Sly Stone is no more!

On Monday, June 9, the legendary funk musician’s family released a statement in which they announced his death at the age of 82.

Stone was the frontman of the famous 1980s funk band, Sly and the Family Stone, which is regarded as one of the most influential bands in the development of funk, soul, R&B, rock and psychedelic music.

In the statement issued by his family, it was announced, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone.”

They also shared Sly Stone’s cause of death, writing, "After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

"Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable,” Stone’s family added.

They concluded the statement, expressing, "We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.”

Who was Sly Stone?

Sly Stone, born as Sylvester Stewart on March 15, 1943, was an American musician, songwriter, and record producer, who was widely acclaimed for his notable contribution in the development of funk music.

He was also known for his role as the leader and frontman for the famous funk bank, Sly and the Family Stone.

Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift files restraining order against a man who ‘believes’ she's the mother of his child
2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
The BET Awards ceremony hosted by Kevin Hart in Los Angeles earlier this week
Blake Lively gives emotional statement after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively gives emotional statement after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively releases first statement after Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit got dismissed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly get married days after pregnancy rumors?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly get married days after pregnancy rumors?
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other in September 2023
Miley Cyrus sparks outrage after throwing shade at Jojo Siwa, Chris romance
Miley Cyrus sparks outrage after throwing shade at Jojo Siwa, Chris romance
The 'Flowers' crooner made surprise musical appearance during the Dreamland Pride Festival on Sunday
Justin Baldoni's $400 million legal battle with Blake Lively ends in defeat
Justin Baldoni's $400 million legal battle with Blake Lively ends in defeat
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle began in December last year
Hailey Bieber scraps 'therapy' post after Justin's cryptic message
Hailey Bieber scraps 'therapy' post after Justin's cryptic message
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for a year
Céline Dion receives heartfelt tribute during Coldplay Las Vegas concert
Céline Dion receives heartfelt tribute during Coldplay Las Vegas concert
The 'My Heart Will Go On' crooner made surprise visit to Coldplay's ongoing concert tour over the weekend
Tony Awards 2025: 'Maybe Happy Ending' 'Purpose' 'Sunset Blvd.' dominate winners list
Tony Awards 2025: 'Maybe Happy Ending' 'Purpose' 'Sunset Blvd.' dominate winners list
Cynthia Erivo hosted the 2025 Tony Awards show at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday
'The Crown' star Bertie Carvel joins remarkable 'Harry Potter' series lineup
'The Crown' star Bertie Carvel joins remarkable 'Harry Potter' series lineup
Bertie Carvel has been cast as a recurring character in the upcoming TV adaptation of 'Harry Potter'
Keanu Reeves reunites with longtime pal at 2025 Tony Award
Keanu Reeves reunites with longtime pal at 2025 Tony Award
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter set to star together in upcoming Broadway play
Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional on winning her first Tony Award
Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional on winning her first Tony Award
Nicole Scherzinger wins Best Performance Tony Award for her role in 'Sunset Boulevard'