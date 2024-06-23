Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in T20 World Cup match

India's star batter, Virat Kohli, made history on Saturday, June 22, by becoming the first cricketer to score 3,000 runs in both T20 and 50-over World Cups.
He achieved this milestone during India's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Bangladesh, where he scored 37 runs off 28 balls.
Despite a slow start in the tournament with only 5 runs in the first three games, Kohli showed glimpses of his vintage form.
His knock included one four and three sixes, striking at 132.14.
Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, with 1,207 runs in 32 matches at an average of 63.52 and a strike rate of 129.78.
He has 14 half-centuries, with a top score of 89, and was named ''Player of the Tournament'' in 2014 and 2016.
His best campaign in the T20 World Cup was in 2014, where he scored 319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33.
In the ongoing tournament, Kohli has scored 66 runs in five matches at an average of 13.20 and a strike rate of 108.19, with his highest score being 37.
Meanwhile, Kohli also has an impressive record in the 50-over World Cup.
He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, with 1,795 runs in 37 matches at an average of 59.83 and a strike rate of 88.20.
He has five centuries and 12 fifties, with a top score of 117.
His best performance in the 50-over World Cup came in 2023 in India, where he scored 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of over 95, earning him the ''Player of the Tournament'' award.
Kohli also set the record for the most runs in a single World Cup edition, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 673 runs in 2003.
Overall, across both formats, Kohli has scored 3,002 runs in 67 innings at an average of 61.26, with five centuries and 26 fifties. His highest score remains 117.