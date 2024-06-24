Sci-Tech

SpaceX deploys Starlink satellites with Falcon 9 rocket launch

Space X launches the 1000th Starlink satellite of the year with a Falcon 9 rocket

  • June 24, 2024


Space X has successfully completed its June mission of sending 20 more Starlink satellites into space with its Falcon 9 rocket.

With this new mission, Space X has achieved the milestone of launching the 1000th Starlink satellite in 2024.

The rocket was launched on Sunday, June 23, from Space Launch Complex (SLC)-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Space X wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship. Deployment (of) 20 Starlink satellites confirmed. Falcon 9 delivers 20 Starlink satellites to orbit from California.”

It further added, “All systems (are) looking good. Weather is currently 70 percent favourable.”

According to AmericaSpace, after the 1000th Starlink of this year, the total number of these seats has reached 6,600. These satellites are providing high-speed internet to 79 different countries across the globe.

Additionally, as per the US space agency, Space X has been deploying ‘Direct-to-cell’ Starlink satellites in the space since January 2024 to enhance global browsing, calling, and texting without any need for hardware changes.

