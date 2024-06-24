Will Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan lead 'Race 4'?

Is Salman Khan going to be the face of Race 4, or Saif Ali Khan making a comeback?
Speaking to a recent interview with PTI, producer Ramesh Taurani announced the fourth installment of Race and answered whether the upcoming sequel will feature Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan.
“I can’t comment whether Salman Khan will be part of it or not,” said the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani producer.
He further stated, “The script is ready for the next ‘Race’ installment, we will announce the casting of the film soon.”
However, the producer revealed that the cast for the upcoming sequel will be new, adding that the cast will be announced by the end of this year.
The TIPS Industries founder continued quoting that the director for the fourth sequel has not been decided yet.
Race’s first and second films were both directed by Abbas Mustan with Saif Ali Khan featuring as the main lead.
However, Race 3, starring Salman Khan received massive trolling and backlash from the audience as well as critics who demanded to bring the Humshakals actor back if the movie returns with the new sequel.