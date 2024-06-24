Bollywood

Will Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan lead 'Race 4'?

'Race 4' producer has spilled the beans on who will lead the film; Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan to lead ‘Race 4?’ Producer spilled the beans
‘Script is ready for Race 4,’ confirmed the producer Ramesh Taurani

Is Salman Khan going to be the face of Race 4, or Saif Ali Khan making a comeback?

Speaking to a recent interview with PTI, producer Ramesh Taurani announced the fourth installment of Race and answered whether the upcoming sequel will feature Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan.

“I can’t comment whether Salman Khan will be part of it or not,” said the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani producer.

He further stated, “The script is ready for the next ‘Race’ installment, we will announce the casting of the film soon.”

However, the producer revealed that the cast for the upcoming sequel will be new, adding that the cast will be announced by the end of this year.

The TIPS Industries founder continued quoting that the director for the fourth sequel has not been decided yet.

Race’s first and second films were both directed by Abbas Mustan with Saif Ali Khan featuring as the main lead.

However, Race 3, starring Salman Khan received massive trolling and backlash from the audience as well as critics who demanded to bring the Humshakals actor back if the movie returns with the new sequel.

Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other

Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other
Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?

Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?

Bollywood News

Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Karan Johar shares his feedback about Kartik Aryan starrer 'Chandu Champion'
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘Kakuda’ to release on…
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal critique Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion'
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Alia Bhatt excited for Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Salman Khan shares sneak peek from ‘Sikandar’ set
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Sharmin Segal ‘graciously’ handles bullying Sanjeeda Shaikh critics
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Salman Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak amid 'Sikandar' filming
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Kartik Aryan, Triptii Dimri set to begin next leg of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Alia Bhatt praises Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: 'this looks unreal'
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Shahid Kapoor to make guest appearance in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’?