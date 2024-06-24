Royal

Princess Anne taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries

Princess Anne was wounded by a horse

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
Princess Anne taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries
Princess Anne was wounded by a horse

King Charles’ younger sister, Princess Anne, has been admitted to the hospital after receiving “minor injuries” at Gatcombe Park Estate on Sunday, June 23.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in an official statement that she is now “under observation as a precautionary measure,” but shall be making a full recovery soon.

As for Your Majesty, the palace told, “King Charles has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess.”

Although no other details were given away, The Mirror has reported that Princess Anne was wounded by a horse while strolling around the Gatcombe Park Estate.

Her head injuries are said to have resulted from an impact by a horse’s legs or head.

An ambulance immediately arrived on the scene, quickly transferring King Charles’ sister to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

After appropriate tests were conducted, Princess Anne was successfully treated and is now making swift progress for being discharged soon.

Meanwhile, Your Majesty was kept in the loop throughout as his 73-year-old sibling happens to be a very dear royal family member for him.

Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other

Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other
Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Hania Aamir reveals latest ‘escapes’: See

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?

Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?

Royal News

Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle ‘begs’ to end feud for grandchildren
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Prince William’s ‘thoughtful’ gesture wins Kate Middelton’s heart
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
King Charles hopes to ‘mend his relationship’ with Prince Harry
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Queen Letizia ‘unshaken’ after allegedly cheating on King Felipe VI
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abruptly steps down from throne
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Kate Middleton’s photo for Prince William’s birthday shows ‘strength’
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Meghan Markle's father makes shocking claims against Prince Harry & his daughter
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Kate Middleton’s A-List guest at Birthday Parade hails mad laughter
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Prince Harry harsh nickname for Queen Camilla revealed
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'running out of time' to mend royal ties
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Meghan Markle brand aims for success despite past setbacks