Princess Anne taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries

King Charles’ younger sister, Princess Anne, has been admitted to the hospital after receiving “minor injuries” at Gatcombe Park Estate on Sunday, June 23.
Buckingham Palace confirmed in an official statement that she is now “under observation as a precautionary measure,” but shall be making a full recovery soon.
As for Your Majesty, the palace told, “King Charles has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess.”
Although no other details were given away, The Mirror has reported that Princess Anne was wounded by a horse while strolling around the Gatcombe Park Estate.
Her head injuries are said to have resulted from an impact by a horse’s legs or head.
An ambulance immediately arrived on the scene, quickly transferring King Charles’ sister to the Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
After appropriate tests were conducted, Princess Anne was successfully treated and is now making swift progress for being discharged soon.
Meanwhile, Your Majesty was kept in the loop throughout as his 73-year-old sibling happens to be a very dear royal family member for him.