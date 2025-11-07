Royal

Prince Harry under radar as royal pressure mounts after Andrew’s title loss

King Charles stripped off Andrew's royal titles and honours after strict media scrutiny

  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Harry under radar as royal pressure mounts after Andrew’s title loss

After Andrew was stripped of his titles and honors, Prince Harry is under radar, with speculation he could be next to face scrutiny over his infamous drugs case.

According to GB News, the Heritage Foundation's Nile Gardiner has urged Prince Harry to testify before Congress about whether he disclosed alleged drug use on his U.S. visa, claiming Democrats are using Andrew as a “political weapon” over his Jeffery Epstein ties.

Responding to Ben Leo's suggestion that Andrew could be being used as a scapegoat for other Epstein-linked figures, Gardiner said, "I do think that Andrew's being used as a political weapon here by the Democrats.”

He added, "I do think actually, there's a far stronger case for Prince Harry to be called to testify before Congress about his illegal drug use.”

Gardiner warned, "After all, he was allowed entry into the United States. That's a very big issue."

Bev Turner referenced Harry’s memoir, saying, “I'm sure everyone will remember this story about Harry saying in his book, Spare, that he had taken drugs."

Gardiner said the “stakes are very high for Prince Harry” and that the “fight goes on” for Americans to learn the truth.

Notably, the Heritage Foundation has sued the State Department for the release of Prince Harry's immigration records.

For those unversed, Prince Harry faced pressure as in Spare and later interviews, he admitted using cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, and ayahuasca to cope with trauma and his mother Princess Diana’s death.

