King Charles officially strips Andrew of ‘Prince’ title in royal rebuke

King Charles III has officially stripped his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his HRH style and prince title.
Recently, a new entry into Britain's official public record showed that the change has formally came into effect after it was announced last week.
The entry, which was published in The Gazette, the UK's official public record, read, "The King has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'."
His Majesty made this shocking decision after facing intense scrutiny over the former duke’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein and new scandals.
The record also confirmed his removal from the Roll of Peerage as the Duke of York, which had also been previously announced.
David Lammy, who’s a Lord Chancellor, is responsible for maintaining the peerage roll.
On October 30, Buckingham Palace released an official statement confirming that Andrew would lose all his titles and honours.
The statement read, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.”
Notably, Charles sent Royal Warrants to the Lord Chancellor to confirm the removal of the Dukedom of York from the Peerage Roll, and the Title of Prince and Style of ‘Royal Highness’.