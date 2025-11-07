Queen Camilla makes moving gesture as she leads tribute ahead of Remembrance Day

Queen Camilla led a moving ceremony honouring late military personnel ahead of Remembrance Day during her latest outing.
On Thursday, November 6, the British Queen Consort stepped out for an emotional engagement in London, where she made a touching move as she paid a heartfelt tribute to veterans who gave their lives in service.
In a new Instagram post on the same day, the Royal Family shared a video from Camilla’s outing, featuring her planting a cross at the 97th Field of Remembrance in Westminster Abbey.
“In memory of all those who lost their lives at war,” captioned the Royals, adding, “The Queen has planted a cross at the 97th Field of Remembrance, where she also spent time with veterans and serving military personnel.”
They continued, “This year, there are over 300 plots of commemorative crosses outside @WestminsterAbbeyLondon. Since 1928, the land has been used for people to plant a cross in memory of a loved one.”
For the sombre tribute, Her Majesty wore a formal navy blue coat with gold buttons and decorative shoulder detailing.
She complemented her appearance by wearing black gloves, and a red hat adorned with a feather and poppy pins, adding a striking contrast to her sophisticated ensemble.
During the event, the Queen recognized the sacrifices of those who sacrificed their lives for their country.
Notably, the sombre event carries a deeply emotional meaning for King Charles’s wife as her late father, Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Lancers during World War II and received the Military Cross for his bravery.
The 2025 Remembrance Day will be marked on November 11.