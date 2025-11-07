Prince Harry issues apology on bold step after King Charles decides Andrew’s fate

Prince Harry has issued an apology following a bold move that raised eyebrows, coming just as King Charles made a decisive ruling on Andrew’s royal future.
On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex, playfully apologised to Canadians after being spotted in a Los Angeles Dodgers cap at the World Series.
While speaking with CTV News amid his Toronto trip for Remembrance Day events, Harry was asked, "Is there anything you would like to say about wearing that L.A. Dodgers hat last week and getting into hot water?"
The estranged royal replied, "Oh, the L.A. Dodgers hat — hatgate. Well, firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it."
"Secondly, I was under duress," he continued, reflecting on his experience watching Game 4 at Dodger Stadium.
Harry mentioned, "There wasn't much choice. I was invited to the L.A. Dodgers box or the dugout by the owner himself. So, I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do."
Although the Dodgers lost Game 4, they later beat the Blue Jays 5–4 in Game 7 to win the World Series.
Harry showed his loyalty by donning a Blue Jays cap in the interview, joking, “I’ll wear this from now on so I don’t make that mistake again.”
Prince Harry's playful remarks came days after King Charles took a bold step for Andrew as he stripped off his royal titles and honors on October 30 amid strict media scrutiny over the former Duke's ties with Jeffery Epstein.