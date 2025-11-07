Royal

Timothée Chalamet sparks concern with vague response on Kylie Jenner romance

Kylie Jenner receives another blow from beau Timothée Chalamet in his latest interview

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kylie Jenner beau's Timothée Chalamet has dodged the question about their relationship yet again.

Just a month after Kylie joint the Dune actor for the surprise world premiere of Marty Supreme on October 6, Timothée gave a vague answer to a question about their love life.

In his cover story interview for Vogue magazine - published on November 6, Timothée seemingly shut down the question about his two-year relationship with The Kardashians alum with a six-word response.

As per the outlet, when the interviewer teased the Little Women actor that he does not want to discuss about his romance with the mother of two, Timothée replied, "I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Wonka actor have been together since spring 2023. 

They made their first joint red carpet debut in May of this year as the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Just two days after Marty Supreme's premiere, the duo attended a New York Yankees playoff game on October 8, where Kylie was seen wearing a jacket with Timothée's upcoming movie title.

Marty Supreme is set to release in theaters on December 25, 2025.

