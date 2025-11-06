Royal

King Charles shows support to Prince William after royal nod at COP30

King Charles III shares a delightful message after Prince William delivers speech at COP30 summit on his behalf

King Charles has showed support to his son Prince William after he delivered a speech on his behalf at COP30 World Leaders Summit.

During the high-profile event in Brazil, the Prince of Wales gave a nod to his father and highlighted their common interest in climate change.

On Thursday, November 6, the British monarch took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming message for his eldest son.

His Majesty penned, “Last night, The Prince of Wales attended the fifth Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro. The Earthshot Prize, founded by The Prince, is a global challenge to find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet.”

Charles added, “Yesterday’s ceremony provided a moment of celebration, highlighting the impact achieved by past Earthshot Winners and Finalists, and sparking the imaginations of young people around the world who could be future Prize Winners. Head to royal.uk to read more, and follow @princeandprincessofwales and @earthshotprize for all the latest updates.”

At the summit, William noted that it was his “honour” to represent the monarch at the grand summit.

He also talked about Charles’ dedication to global warming and the initiatives he has launched “over the five decades.”

To note, Princess Kate's husband officially launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020.

