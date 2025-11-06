Royal

Prince Harry pens emotional letter to bereaved military children: 'You inspire me'

The Duke of Sussex has written a moving letter to the bereaved military children ahead of the Remembrance weekend

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince Harry pens emotional letter to bereaved military children: You inspire me
Prince Harry pens emotional letter to bereaved military children: 'You inspire me'

Prince Harry has shown his solidarity with children who have lost their parents in a heartfelt letter.

On Thursday, November 6, Scotty's Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved British Forces children and young people, shared the Duke of Sussex's letter, ahead of UK Remembrance Sunday on November 9.

"As Remembrance approaches, I wanted to write and let you know how incredibly proud we all are of you. This time of year can bring a lot of emotions — pride, love, and sometimes sadness – as you remember your parent or loved one who served our country," Harry noted.

The dad of two continued, "Please know you're not alone in that. You've got each other, and a whole community of friends and family who understand what this time means and who are standing right beside you, myself included."

Prince Harry, who lost his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old, has supported Scotty's since 2017 and became their Global Ambassador in 2023. 

Alongside the letter, the charity also shared a click of Harry in the distinctive Scotty’s colours of yellow and black, symbolising "unity, pride and remembrance".

Harry, a former captain in the British Army who served in the military from 2005 to 2015, also remembered his own military service in the letter, reflecting on "the friendships, the laughs, and the sense that no matter what, someone's got your back."

He added, "That same spirit lives in all of you. Through Scotty's, you carry forward your parents’ legacy - one built on love, courage, and service, and you keep that spirit alive every day."

Concluding the letter with expressing his gratitude to the bereaved military children, Harry wrote, "You inspire me and so many others with your strength. Over Remembrance weekend, I'll be thinking of you all with so much pride and admiration."

The moving letter came after the prince wrote about the British identity in an essay titled "The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British – By Prince Harry" on November 5.

Notably, the letter about the Remembrance weekend came after it was confirmed that King Charles, alongside other Royal Family members, will mark the Remembrance Day with attending the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, as well as at the Cenotaph service on Sunday.

