Royal

Prince William gives nod to King Charles, Princess Kate in COP30 speech

Prince William delivers powerful speech at COP30 World Leaders Summit on behalf of King Charles III

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William gives nod to King Charles, Princess Kate in COP30 speech
Prince William gives nod to King Charles, Princess Kate in COP30 speech

Prince William has delivered one of his most powerful speeches yet at the COP30 World Leaders Summit in Belém.

On Thursday, November 6, the Prince of Wales delivered a monologue on behalf of his father King Charles.

William opened his speech speaking in Portuguese, "Bom Dia! Muito obrigado Presidente Lula e Governador Barbalho pelas calorosas boas vindas a Belem do Para," adding, "Good morning! Many thanks to President Lula and Governor Barbalho for the warm welcome to Belém do Para."

Here are six takeaways from William’s speech at COP30 World Leaders Summit:

Prince William gives a nod to King Charles:

After demanding “demands courage, cooperation and unwavering commitment to our planet’s future” from the leaders, Prince William gave a heartfelt nod to King Charles, who is also passionate about climate change.

He said "I grew up with my father – The King – talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world. A subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause, for so many years."

Prince William highlights Welsh visit with Princess Kate:

"Just this year, I visited the Welsh town of Pontypridd with my wife Catherine, where the community is still recovering from devastating floods. I met families who had lost their homes, their possessions, and their sense of security. One resident told me how the river that once brought life to the town had become a source of fear."

Climate change is a global threat:

“Their resilience was deeply moving. It was also a powerful reminder that climate change is not a distant threat. It is affecting lives across the UK, and across the world, from small towns to major cities, from coastal communities to inland regions. No corner of the globe will be unaffected."

Prince William’s optimistic views:

Prince William admitted that "the road ahead will be tough,” but taking it as an opportunity, he added, This is not just a challenge. It is a profound opportunity. An opportunity to build cleaner economies, restore nature, and improve the health and wellbeing of communities everywhere."

Future of next generation:

"Our children and grandchildren will stand on the shoulders of our collective action. Let us use these inspiring surroundings here in the heart of the Amazon to rise to meet this moment, not with hesitation, but with courage. Not with division, but with collaboration. Not with delay, but with decisive commitment."

Prince William's plea for world leaders:

"Let us honour the leadership of those who have long protected the planet – Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities – and walk forward together. Let us build a future where nature is valued, and where every child inherits a world of prosperity, not peril.”

He noted, “This, here at COP30, is our moment. Let us not waste it. Our children and grandchildren are watching, and hoping."

To note, the future King was joined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the summit.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry pens emotional letter to bereaved military children: 'You inspire me'

Prince Harry pens emotional letter to bereaved military children: 'You inspire me'
The Duke of Sussex has written a moving letter to the bereaved military children ahead of the Remembrance weekend

King Charles officially strips Andrew of ‘Prince’ title in royal rebuke

King Charles officially strips Andrew of ‘Prince’ title in royal rebuke
King Charles III officialy removes disgraced brother Andrew's 'Prince' title

King Charles cracks cheeky joke about his broken arm at key veterans meeting

King Charles cracks cheeky joke about his broken arm at key veterans meeting
The King showed his playful side during a visit to Chatfield Health Care, where he showed off his injuries

Prince William receives touching message from ‘dear friend’ Tom Cruise

Prince William receives touching message from ‘dear friend’ Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise 'celebrates' the success of Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2025

Princess Eugenie appears happy in first outing since dad Andrew lost Prince title

Princess Eugenie appears happy in first outing since dad Andrew lost Prince title
Princess Eugenie exudes happiness in first appearance alongside husband Jack Brooksbank amid family crisis

Inside Meghan Markle's first day on new film set after eight-year hiatus

Inside Meghan Markle's first day on new film set after eight-year hiatus
The Duchess of Sussex has returned to her acting career after she took a break in late 2017, before her wedding to Prince Harry

Prince William shares powerful statement after concluding Earthshot Prize

Prince William shares powerful statement after concluding Earthshot Prize
Prince William hilights speical moments from 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremoney in Brazil

King Charles unveils 2026 residence plans amid Andrew’s exit from Royal Lodge

King Charles unveils 2026 residence plans amid Andrew’s exit from Royal Lodge
The British Monarch stripped his younger brother, Andrew of his titles and honours

Queen Mary set to team up with world leaders at high-profile event

Queen Mary set to team up with world leaders at high-profile event
Denmark’s Queen Mary gears up to join forces with world leaders and activists at upcoming event

King Charles puts memory made a year before Princess Diana divorce on sale

King Charles puts memory made a year before Princess Diana divorce on sale
King Charles let go of sentimental item he made just a year before Princess Diana divorce

Prince Harry’s meaningful act follows William’s emotional nod to Princess Diana

Prince Harry’s meaningful act follows William’s emotional nod to Princess Diana
Prince William paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana during his Rio trip

Meghan Markle announces thrilling news as she returns to acting

Meghan Markle announces thrilling news as she returns to acting
The Duchess of Sussex sparks buzz as she returns to acting for the first time since her wedding to Prince Harry