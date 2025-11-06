Prince William gives nod to King Charles, Princess Kate in COP30 speech

Prince William has delivered one of his most powerful speeches yet at the COP30 World Leaders Summit in Belém.
On Thursday, November 6, the Prince of Wales delivered a monologue on behalf of his father King Charles.
William opened his speech speaking in Portuguese, "Bom Dia! Muito obrigado Presidente Lula e Governador Barbalho pelas calorosas boas vindas a Belem do Para," adding, "Good morning! Many thanks to President Lula and Governor Barbalho for the warm welcome to Belém do Para."
Here are six takeaways from William’s speech at COP30 World Leaders Summit:
Prince William gives a nod to King Charles:
After demanding “demands courage, cooperation and unwavering commitment to our planet’s future” from the leaders, Prince William gave a heartfelt nod to King Charles, who is also passionate about climate change.
He said "I grew up with my father – The King – talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world. A subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause, for so many years."
Prince William highlights Welsh visit with Princess Kate:
"Just this year, I visited the Welsh town of Pontypridd with my wife Catherine, where the community is still recovering from devastating floods. I met families who had lost their homes, their possessions, and their sense of security. One resident told me how the river that once brought life to the town had become a source of fear."
Climate change is a global threat:
“Their resilience was deeply moving. It was also a powerful reminder that climate change is not a distant threat. It is affecting lives across the UK, and across the world, from small towns to major cities, from coastal communities to inland regions. No corner of the globe will be unaffected."
Prince William’s optimistic views:
Prince William admitted that "the road ahead will be tough,” but taking it as an opportunity, he added, This is not just a challenge. It is a profound opportunity. An opportunity to build cleaner economies, restore nature, and improve the health and wellbeing of communities everywhere."
Future of next generation:
"Our children and grandchildren will stand on the shoulders of our collective action. Let us use these inspiring surroundings here in the heart of the Amazon to rise to meet this moment, not with hesitation, but with courage. Not with division, but with collaboration. Not with delay, but with decisive commitment."
Prince William's plea for world leaders:
"Let us honour the leadership of those who have long protected the planet – Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities – and walk forward together. Let us build a future where nature is valued, and where every child inherits a world of prosperity, not peril.”
He noted, “This, here at COP30, is our moment. Let us not waste it. Our children and grandchildren are watching, and hoping."
To note, the future King was joined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the summit.