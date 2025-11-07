Kensington Palace issues update after US Congress requests Andrew’s testimony

Kensington Palace has broken its silence after the US Congress’s shocking request.
On Friday, November 7, the palace took to Prince William and Princess Kate’s joint Instagram handle to share an update from the future king’s visit to Brazil.
During his high-profile five-day trip to Brazil, the Prince of Wales carried out a series of major engagements, including the 2025 United for Wildlife Summit, and the Earthshot Prize Awards, before concluding the visit with his powerful speech at COP30.
At the event, William was joined by key royals, including Sweden’s Queen Silvia, and Monaco’s Prince Albert II, and many other world leaders and environmental activists.
Sharing a part of Prince William’s COP30 speech, Kensington Palace penned, “We know what is at stake. We know what must be done. And we know that no country, no community, no individual can do it alone...”
“Grateful to see such commitment to change at #COP30 in Belém, Brazil,” they added.
Notably, Kensington Palace’s update comes after the US Congress requested a bombshell interview with William’s disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten Windsor regarding his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In a letter penned by the Congress to the former Duke of York, the US government body noted that it requires an interview with him to “understand the full extent of his [Epstein’s] criminal operations.”
"Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation,” it added.