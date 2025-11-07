Royal

Meghan Markle gives Prince William warning as royal title on ‘shaky grounds’

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle plans shocking strategy to fight William if Royal titles stripped

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Meghan Markle won't stay quiet if Prince William will ever try to strip her and Prince Harry of their Royal titles.

Ever since, Harry and William's disgraced uncle Andrew lost all his Royal titles, honours and styles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future in the firm has also landed in jeopardy.

William - who believes in a slimmed down and modern monarchy is expected to make major changes, including snatching his estranged brother and his wife's royal titles.

However, sources close to the former Suits actress have claimed that she will fight tooth and nail if cornered as the Duchess titles means a lot to Meghan.

"Meghan's really anxious that William could one day use his position to strip her of the title. She's been telling friends, 'No one's taking my 'Duchess' away,'" an insider told the outlet.

They continued, "To her, it's so much more than a title – it's tied to who she is, what she's built and how the world sees her. Losing it would feel like being written out of the story entirely."

A friend of Meghan - who left the UK alongside Harry in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties, added that  Meghan has taken Andrew's title loss "as a clear warning."

The insider further explained that if William takes the reign with the view that "Sussexes have cashed in on their royal connection while damaging the family's reputation," Harry and Meghan's royal titles will be on "shaky grounds."

However, "If she feels pushed into a corner, she'll come out swinging – through the courts, the media, whatever it takes."

"For all the talk about moving on from royal life, those titles remain their foundation. She and Harry will fight hard to hold onto them," added the source.

