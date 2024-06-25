Sports

Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win

Australia’s David Warner's retirement from international cricket confirmed after his team’s exit

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win
Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win

Australia is now officially out of the T20 World Cup race after Afghanistan’s historic win against Bangladesh on Tuesday, June 25.

Afghanistan, after a thrilling match, defeated Bangladesh by an eight-run, resulting in a shock exit for 2021 champion Australia.

After the defeat by India in the Super8 knock, the Aussies were completely relying on Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals of the mega event.

India on Monday, June 24, beat Kangaroos by 24 runs to set up against England in the semi-finals.

Australia’s exit from the ICC mega event has also confirmed its opening batsman David Warner’s retirement from international cricket.

The Aussie batsman confirmed his retirement from the shortest format of the game before the T20 World Cup 2024, ESPN reported.

Warner’s opening partner, Travis Head, said, speaking about his retirement, “He goes down as our best multi-format player. He'll be missed at the top of the order, but let's hope [tonight] is not the end of it. We'll wait and see, but we'll give him a send-off tonight if that is the case later on. It might be a bit of a late one if the fixture finishes the way it has. But a lot has been said about how good Davey has been at the top of the order."

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship

Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship
Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction

Simon Cowell signs huge Netflix deal to find next One Direction
Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage

Feroze Khan reflects on 'changed life' after second marriage
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians

Sports News

Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Lionel Messi celebrates 37th birthday with Argentinian teammates
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff marries model Christen Harper
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Will Kylian Mbappe play France's final group match against Poland?
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
John Force hosplitalised after fiery crash at Viginia Motorsports Park
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
South Africa qualifies for T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating West Indies
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Barnabas Varga stable after injury during Euro 2024 Hungary vs. Scotland
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
England becomes first team to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in T20 World Cup match
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Cristiano Ronaldo makes another record in UEFA Euro 2024 Championship
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
Virat Kohli's playful fielding brings nostalgia in T20 World Cup match