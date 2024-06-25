Australia's T20 semi-final dreams shattered by historic Afghanistan win

Australia is now officially out of the T20 World Cup race after Afghanistan’s historic win against Bangladesh on Tuesday, June 25.
Afghanistan, after a thrilling match, defeated Bangladesh by an eight-run, resulting in a shock exit for 2021 champion Australia.
After the defeat by India in the Super8 knock, the Aussies were completely relying on Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals of the mega event.
India on Monday, June 24, beat Kangaroos by 24 runs to set up against England in the semi-finals.
Australia’s exit from the ICC mega event has also confirmed its opening batsman David Warner’s retirement from international cricket.
The Aussie batsman confirmed his retirement from the shortest format of the game before the T20 World Cup 2024, ESPN reported.
Warner’s opening partner, Travis Head, said, speaking about his retirement, “He goes down as our best multi-format player. He'll be missed at the top of the order, but let's hope [tonight] is not the end of it. We'll wait and see, but we'll give him a send-off tonight if that is the case later on. It might be a bit of a late one if the fixture finishes the way it has. But a lot has been said about how good Davey has been at the top of the order."