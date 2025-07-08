Taylor Fritz reaches first Wimbledon semi-final after thrilling victory

Taylor Fritz reaches first Wimbledon semi-final after thrilling victory
 Taylor Fritz reaches first Wimbledon semi-final after thrilling victory 

American tennis star Taylor Fritz reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday, July 8, after defeating Karen Khachanov.

The fifth seed defeated the Russian player Khachanov with scores of 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-4).

Fritz was playing strongly at the start and seemed like he would win the match easily in three sets because of his strong serving, however, the match suddenly took a turn when Fritz lost his rhythm.

Fritz missed many of his first serves and hit several shots beyond the baseline which allowed Khachanov to win that set 6-1.

At the start of the fourth set, there was a strange moment when the electronic line system made an error and wrongly called a "fault" which lead the point to be replayed.

Despite this incident, Fritz stayed focused, won the tie-break and secured the victory.

Fritz is hoping to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick, who last achieved it at the US Open in 2003.

After winning the match, the 27-year-old said, "I'm feeling great to get through it. The match was going so well for me for two sets. I've never had match really just flip so quickly, so I'm really happy with how I came back in the fourth set and got it done."

"I felt I couldn't miss and then all of sudden I'm making a ton of mistakes. Momentum was definitely not going to be on my side going into a fifth," the player added.

Fritz will now face either the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz or Britain's Cameron Norrie in the semi-final.

Related
Read more : Sports

Grigor Dimitrov injury hands Jannik Sinner ticket to Wimbledon quarterfinals
Grigor Dimitrov injury hands Jannik Sinner ticket to Wimbledon quarterfinals
Jannik Sinner has advanced to Wimbledon's quarterfinals after Grigor Dimitrov retired hurt during a thrilling match

Ben Shelton, Mirra Andreeva earn lifetime Wimbledon perks after reaching quarter-finals
Ben Shelton, Mirra Andreeva earn lifetime Wimbledon perks after reaching quarter-finals
Players who reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals receive a prize of £400,000

Novak Djokovic reaches 16th Wimbledon quarter-final after dramatic win
Novak Djokovic reaches 16th Wimbledon quarter-final after dramatic win
Djokovic played the match while his long-time rival, Roger Federer was watching from the Royal Box

Cristiano Ronaldo's league may soon welcome Messi after shocking report surfaces
Cristiano Ronaldo's league may soon welcome Messi after shocking report surfaces
This report comes at time when there is uncertainty about Messi current contract with Inter Miami

Wimbledon breaks silence on line-call failure in Pavlyuchenkova-Kartal match
Wimbledon breaks silence on line-call failure in Pavlyuchenkova-Kartal match
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova slams Wimbledon's line-calling blunder for stealing ‘a game from’ her

Caitlin Clark coach slams WNBA All-Star selection process: ‘Disappointing’
Caitlin Clark coach slams WNBA All-Star selection process: ‘Disappointing’
Cheryl Reeve ‘really disappointed’ after selection of only two players from WNBA top teams for All-Stars

Ricky Hatton makes shocking comeback announcement, ends 13-year retirement
Ricky Hatton makes shocking comeback announcement, ends 13-year retirement
Boxing legend Ricky Hatton to end 13-year retirement to Face Eisa Al Dah in Dubai

Carlos Alcaraz makes historic winning streak at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz makes historic winning streak at Wimbledon
The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious against Andrey Rublev in a high-stakes match