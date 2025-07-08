 Taylor Fritz reaches first Wimbledon semi-final after thrilling victory 

American tennis star Taylor Fritz reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday, July 8, after defeating Karen Khachanov.
The fifth seed defeated the Russian player Khachanov with scores of 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-4).
Fritz was playing strongly at the start and seemed like he would win the match easily in three sets because of his strong serving, however, the match suddenly took a turn when Fritz lost his rhythm.
Fritz missed many of his first serves and hit several shots beyond the baseline which allowed Khachanov to win that set 6-1.
At the start of the fourth set, there was a strange moment when the electronic line system made an error and wrongly called a "fault" which lead the point to be replayed.
Despite this incident, Fritz stayed focused, won the tie-break and secured the victory.
Fritz is hoping to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick, who last achieved it at the US Open in 2003.
After winning the match, the 27-year-old said, "I'm feeling great to get through it. The match was going so well for me for two sets. I've never had match really just flip so quickly, so I'm really happy with how I came back in the fourth set and got it done."
"I felt I couldn't miss and then all of sudden I'm making a ton of mistakes. Momentum was definitely not going to be on my side going into a fifth," the player added.
Fritz will now face either the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz or Britain's Cameron Norrie in the semi-final.