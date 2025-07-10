Max Verstappen shares first statement after Christian Horner's Red Bull dismissal

Max Verstappen has been hit with major news in the mid-2025 F1 season, as Red Bull decided to let go of their team principal, Christian Horner, after 20 years with the team.
On Wednesday, July 8, hours after the team's parent company, Red Bull GmbH, broke the news, the Dutch F1 driver turned to his Instagram account to post an emotional click that he paired with a heartfelt note for Horner.
Max penned, "From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!"
The Red Bull chief had led the team since 2015 and guided the team to six constructors' titles and eight drivers' championships.
He has been replaced by Laurent Mekies, who was previously the team principal at sister team Racing Bulls.
Without providing a detailed reason, the company shared in an official statement that Horner has been released from his "operational duties with effect from today."
Following the decision, the F1 world has been abuzz with speculations on the reason behind such a sudden move.
Several people have cited the team performance as the reason that triggered the motion, as Red Bull is fourth among team standings.
While others have speculated that the rumours of Max moving to Mercedes might have prompted the dismissal.
With Red Bull doing their best to make the 27-year-old driver stay with the team until his contract expires, which ends in 2028, there have been multiple reports that Max has responded positively to Toto Wolff's offer.
However, last week, Horner had denied such reports, sharing that Max has every intention of finishing his F1 career with the Red Bull.
Notably, Christian Horner was the longest-serving team boss in F1 and guided Red Bull to 124 Grand Prix victories during his time in charge.