Christian Horner out at Red Bull after 20 years: Here's why

Christian Horner sacked after 20 years as Red Bull team principal
Christian Horner sacked after 20 years as Red Bull team principal

Red Bull has fired Christian Horner as team principal after 20 years of tenure ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

According to CNN, Red Bull on Wednesday, July 9, without revealing the reason, announced that Horner has been fired after 20 years.

Oliver Mintzlaff, chief executive for corporate projects and investments for Team Red Bull, told CNN Sports that he thanked the former racing driver for his “exceptional work” over the two decades and said that he will always remain an important part of the team history.

He said, “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise, and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian.”

Laurent Mekies, who also works with the Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, will succeed the 51-year-old as team principal.

Why did Red Bull fire Christian Horner?

As per The Week magazine report, the decision to fire came after the rumours that the advisor Helmut Marko was planning to let him go after the recent poor performance of the team.

It is worth noting that Horner was also on the radar last year, and it was rumoured that he would be removed from his position after a female employee accused him of sexual harassment and shared screenshots of the messages with other team principals, F1 drivers, and journalists.

However, after an internal investigation found him of any wrongdoings.

