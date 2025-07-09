Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: WNBA fans spark debate over snub allegations

WNBA fans accuse Caitlin Clark of ignoring Angel Reese in All-Star Game selection
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese did not face off during WNBA Game selection, but fans still had an awful lot to say about their rivalry.

According to The Spun, WNBA fans are convinced Clark genuinely dislikes Reese. They came to that conclusion during Tuesday night's draft for the 2025 All-Star Game.

Clark had plenty of opportunities to draft Reese to her team for the All-Star Game on July 19. Instead, it was Napheesa Collier who selected the Chicago Sky forward in the later stages of the draft.

Some WNBA fans accused Clark of intentionally passing over Reese during Tuesday's draft.

"Caitlin Clark did everything not to take Angel Reese," one fan said. "I didn’t know she was like that."

"We know Caitlin wasn't gonna choose Angel Reese," a second fan proclaimed.

"Caitlin could’ve picked Angel, didn’t. They obviously don’t like each other, so why play the PR game and try to fake some friendship," a third fan wrote.

Another fan asked, "Soooo we not gonna talk about Caitlin Clark passing up on Angel Reese Twice?"

Clark and Reese shared the floor during last year's WNBA All-Star Game. Fans were hoping to see them back on the same squad later this month, but obviously that won't be the case. 

