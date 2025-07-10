Lionel Messi makes MLS history after multi-goal game against New England

Lionel Messi makes MLS history after multi-goal against New England
Lionel Messi makes MLS history after multi-goal against New England

Lionel Messi achieved a new career milestone as he made Major League Soccer (MLS) history during Inter Miami vs. New England.

According to MLS Soccer, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner led Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over New England during a midweek clash with his two goals in the first half of the game.

The Argentinian footballer, after a dominant display of game and two goals against, became the first-ever player in the history of MLS to score multiple goals in four consecutive games of the regular season.

The 38-year-old, after his phenomenal performance, earned praise from head coach Javier Mascherano, who said postgame, “I always say Leo is a special player. For me, the best player that has played this sport in history.”

“So, it's unbelievable because he continues doing things that, maybe many, many years ago, we cannot see at this moment. But at the end, he's a special player, we are lucky to have him,” he added.

The multi-goal streak of the former Barcelona star began before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when he scored twice in victory against CF Montréal and the Columbus Crew.

The new record is an addition to his long list of achievements for Inter Miami, as he has already set the all-time goal-contribution record of the club with 58 goals.

Messi also holds the record for the most MLS assists (5) and goal contributions (6) in one game.

Related
Read more : Sports

Christian Horner out at Red Bull after 20 years: Here's why
Christian Horner out at Red Bull after 20 years: Here's why
Laurent Mekies to succeed Christian Horner as Red Bull team principal after 20-year tenure

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: WNBA fans spark debate over snub allegations
Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: WNBA fans spark debate over snub allegations
WNBA fans accuse Caitlin Clark of ignoring Angel Reese in All-Star Game selection

Carlos Alcaraz books Wimbledon semi-final spot after thrashing Cameron Norrie
Carlos Alcaraz books Wimbledon semi-final spot after thrashing Cameron Norrie
The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon semi-final

Aryna Sabalenka advances to Wimbledon semi-final with victory over Siegemund

Aryna Sabalenka advances to Wimbledon semi-final with victory over Siegemund
Siegemund gave Sabalenka a tough time by using slice shots, strong returns and slow playing style

Taylor Fritz reaches first Wimbledon semi-final after thrilling victory

Taylor Fritz reaches first Wimbledon semi-final after thrilling victory
Fritz is hoping to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick

Diogo Jota identified as driver in fatal crash involving high speed, says police
Diogo Jota identified as driver in fatal crash involving high speed, says police
Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway

Tim Tebow wife Demi-Leigh reveals their baby girl name: 'Close to my heart'
Tim Tebow wife Demi-Leigh reveals their baby girl name: 'Close to my heart'
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh welcome their first child, reveal name with a heartfelt post

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson make $1 million bet on Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson make $1 million bet on Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor all set to fight with Amanda Serrano third time at Madison Square Garden in New York