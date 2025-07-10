Lionel Messi makes MLS history after multi-goal game against New England

Lionel Messi achieved a new career milestone as he made Major League Soccer (MLS) history during Inter Miami vs. New England.
According to MLS Soccer, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner led Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over New England during a midweek clash with his two goals in the first half of the game.
The Argentinian footballer, after a dominant display of game and two goals against, became the first-ever player in the history of MLS to score multiple goals in four consecutive games of the regular season.
The 38-year-old, after his phenomenal performance, earned praise from head coach Javier Mascherano, who said postgame, “I always say Leo is a special player. For me, the best player that has played this sport in history.”
“So, it's unbelievable because he continues doing things that, maybe many, many years ago, we cannot see at this moment. But at the end, he's a special player, we are lucky to have him,” he added.
The multi-goal streak of the former Barcelona star began before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when he scored twice in victory against CF Montréal and the Columbus Crew.
The new record is an addition to his long list of achievements for Inter Miami, as he has already set the all-time goal-contribution record of the club with 58 goals.
Messi also holds the record for the most MLS assists (5) and goal contributions (6) in one game.