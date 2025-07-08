Diogo Jota identified as driver in fatal crash involving high speed, says police

Diogo Jota identified as driver in fatal crash involving high speed, says police

New details have emerged about the tragic crash that claimed the lives of a Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva.

According to the Spanish police, all the evidence they have so far shows that Diogo was driving the car at the time of crash.

The police also believe that the car was being driven much faster than the speed limit allowed on that road which is 120kph (74mph), as per Sky News.

Diogo who played for both Liverpool and Portugal died at the age of 28 when his car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.

The statement from the Civil Guard in Zamora added, "Among other things, the marks left by one of the vehicle's wheels are being examined."

Authorities said the report is not yet complete and would "be submitted to the Puebla de Sanabria court."

It is pertinent to note that Diogo married to his longtime partner Rute Cardoso on June 22, 2025 after being together for nine years and getting engaged in 2022.

They shared three children, two sons and a daughter.

