Tim Tebow wife Demi-Leigh reveals their baby girl name: 'Close to my heart'

Former NFL (National Football League) star Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh welcome their first child together.
The couple welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, July 6, shortly after announcing the birth of their child, they revealed her name in an emotional social media post.
Demi, in a heartfelt post on Instagram, wrote that they have been excited to introduce their daughter, “Daphne Reign Tebow.”
She revealed that Daphne is the name that has been close to her heart since childhood, as it is her aunt's name, who was as a grandma figure to her after her mother.
The 30-year-old wrote, “She was so special to my mom and I, a tiny, kind, and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel, and made everyone feel seen and special.”
She added that she always used to tell her mother that she wants to be like “Ouma Daphne” one day, and she has loved this name for as long as she can remember, and she always wanted to name her daughter Daphne.
“And Reign… it’s a name that holds so much meaning. It’s inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years. Her story has shaped our hearts in ways I can’t even begin to explain. But more than anything, her name reminds us that when you’re adopted into God’s family, you become a child of the King,” Demi added.
She concluded the post with sweet prayers for her daughter while calling her their "biggest prayer."
Tim and Demi-Leigh, who first met in 2018, tied the knot in January 2020.