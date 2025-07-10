Ben Askren makes tearful health admission in new video: 'I only died four time'

UFC icon Ben Askren has shared a health update after a double lung transplant in an emotional social media clip.
The two-time NCAA wrestling champion was hospitalized last month with a severe case of pneumonia, which was caused by a staph infection.
He was placed in a medically induced coma before successfully having both of his lungs replaced.
The former Bellator champion is on the road to recovery as he turned to his Instagram account from his hospital bed to update his fans and well-wishers on his condition.
Sharing how he does not recall much from his illness day, Ben noted, "Whenever this is all the way over, I actually just read through my wife's journal 'cause I don't remember anything from May 28 to July 2."
"It's like a movie, it's ridiculous. So I only died four times. The ticker stopped for about 20 seconds," the 40-year-old mixed martial artist said.
The dad-of-three expressed gratitude for a successful transplant as he added, "I made it out to the other side of it, and I'm gaining quite a bit of strength and learning to use everything again."
Ben notably lost around three and a half stone since the health scare, which he revealed in the clip, "I was actually on a scale yesterday and I was weighing 147 pounds. I haven't been 147 pounds since 15 years old.”
The mixed martial arts and wrestling community has played a crucial role in Ben's time of need, with UFC president Dana White making a public appeal for donations to the fund set up for his former fighter.
A £368,000 ($500,000) donation from an unknown donor helped Askren receive the life-saving operation.
Making an emotional admission about the support, Ben continued, "The thing that was most impactful to me was all the love I felt from everybody and it's almost like I got to have my own funeral."
Once fully recovered, Ben Askren is planning to return to his day job coaching the next generation of wrestlers in Wisconsin.