Sci-Tech

China’s Chang’e-6 returns from lunar mission with rare rock

China is the only country in the world to land on the far side of the moon

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024


China's Chang’e 6 mission has finally returned from the moon with the world's first ever rock sample from the far side.

According to BBC, the Chang'e 6, after a nearly two-month-long mission, landed on Tuesday, June 25, in the rural Siziwang Banner region of the Inner Mongolia desert. 

Scientists have been eagerly waiting for the return of the lunar probe with samples to find answers to the key questions about the formation of the planets.

Catherine Heymans, the astronomer royal for Scotland, told BBC, “It’s incredibly exciting to see this landing successfully. The geological activity on the Moon is very different on the near side and the far side, and it’s been a big puzzle why we see those differences.”

She believes that these samples would help researchers understand the composition of the centre of the moon.

Moreover, the Chang'e 6 mission was launched from a space centre in early May and made a successful landing on a crater close to the Moon’s south pole a few weeks later.

China's President Xi Jinping congratulated the command centre of the Chang’e-6 mission and hopes that they carry on exploring deep space, adding, “Reaching new heights in unraveling the mysteries of the universe... to benefit humanity and advance the nation.” 

It should be noted that China is the only country that has landed on the far side of the moon, having done so before in 2019 too. 

Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair

Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon with foils in her hair

Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set

Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set
Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch

Julian Assange leaves US court, now a free man: Watch
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father

Sci-Tech News

Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Gmail introduces 'Summarize' email feature on iOS and Android apps
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks over windshield wiper and trim issues
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Nature reserve sees record number of heath fritillary butterflies
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
SpaceX deploys Starlink satellites with Falcon 9 rocket launch
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
80% of employees use AI in workplace, survey
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Nvidia and Ooredoo sign 'AI technology' deal for Middle Eastern data centers
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Scientists discover ‘largest and most ornate’ dinosaur species
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Jupiter's Great Red Spot defies 1665 astronomical observations
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Elon Musk's X to require 'premium subscription' for livestreams