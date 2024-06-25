David Warner's international cricket career ends as Australia exits T20 World Cup

David Warner, one of cricket’s greatest batters, has ended his international cricket career on Tuesday, June 25.
This comes after Australia failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals, exiting at the Super 8 stage.
Australia's fate hinged on Bangladesh beating Afghanistan in the final Super 8 match, but key performances from Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq secured Afghanistan's win, eliminating Australia from the tournament.
The left-handed opening batsman had announced that the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies would be his last tournament for Australia.
Following the team's exit, he confirmed his retirement from international cricket, despite hinting at a potential return for next year's Champions Trophy.
Warner had already ended his ODI career during Australia’s successful 2023 campaign in India and played his final Test against Pakistan in early 2024.
Moreover, Warner’s international career began with a remarkable 89 from 43 balls on his T20I debut against South Africa.
Over 110 matches, he scored 3,277 runs, including a century against Pakistan in 2019, becoming the third Australian to score centuries in all three formats and also tallied 28 half-centuries.
In franchise T20 leagues, particularly the IPL, Warner has been prolific, and in 2021, he became the fourth batter to surpass 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.