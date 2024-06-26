Narendra Modi to visit Russia for first time after Ukraine war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Russia for the first time since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in the coming days.
According to CNN, Kremlin spokesperson Yuri Ushakov said that the preparations for Modi’s visit have begun, and the dates of the visit will be announced soon.
As per Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency, he announced, “I can confirm that we are preparing a visit by the Prime Minister of India. I can’t say about the dates yet, because the dates are announced by the parties in agreement. But we are actively preparing. And this visit will happen.”
This would be Modi’s first visit after becoming Prime Minister of India for the historic third term. He last met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in 2022.
Despite repeated sanctions on Russia from the Western governments, India has strong ties with Russia, even though it has repeatedly abstained from votes condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations.
Moreover, Modi has also avoided making public criticism of the ongoing war between Moscow and Ukraine.