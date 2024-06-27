Pakistan's scorching heat wave leaves over 500 dead

Pakistan's deadly heat wave has claimed more than 500 lives in less than a week.
According to BBC, the Edhi ambulance service says that usually it takes around 30–40 bodies daily to Karachi morgue, but in the last six days it has collected some 568 bodies.
Edhi also informed that it had collected 141 bodies on Tuesday, June 25 alone.
As per the report, the temperature in Karachi has soared above 40 °C (104 °F), with the high humidity making it feel as hot as 49 °C.
One of the meteorologists called the high temperature began at the weekend as a ‘partial heatwave.’
Meanwhile, the Civil Hospital in Karachi admitted 267 people from Sunday to Wednesday due to heatstroke, and 12 of them died.
Dr. Imran Sarwar Sheikh, head of the emergency department in Civil Hospital, told BBC, “Most of the people who we saw coming into the hospital were in their 60s or 70s, although there were some around 45 and even a couple in their 20s.”
He noted, “Many of those we saw had been working outside. We’ve told them to make sure they drink plenty of water and wear light clothes in these high temperatures.”
Symptoms of heatstroke include vomiting, diarrhea, and a high fever.