Argentina knocks out Peru from Copa America 2024 in final group clash

Argentina defeated Peru in the final group match of the Copa America 2024 on Saturday, June 29.
According to Reuters, Argentinian player Lautaro Martinez struck twice in the 74th and 86th minutes, knocking Peru out of the tournament.
The Inter Miami striker has scored a goal in the third consecutive match of the Copa America.
Martinez told TyC Sports, “I'm happy because I was able to score in the three group-stage games and because I was able to help the team, which is what counts. I'm fine; as I said when the match with Chile ended, I had a great season at my club, and I felt good.”
He further added, "I felt ready to get rid of the thorn from the World Cup; that was important for me to prepare well for the Copa America, which I did, and I'm showing it. Let's keep working."
Martinez expressed, “I went to hug Leo for everything he means to us. Every time I wear this shirt, I enjoy it,” Martínez said. “Many want to wear this shirt. I work to show the coach that I am ready to play when he needs me.”
Peru’s loss has benefited Canada, which, along with Argentina, qualified for the next round of the Copa America.