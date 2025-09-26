Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world

Rasmus Hojlund Rasmus Hojlund has recently opened up on his admiration for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
After gaining worldwide attention by joining Manchester United in 2023 for £72 million ($92m) following a strong period at Atalanta, the Danish player struggled to meet expectations in the striker role at Old Trafford.
He initially didn't want to leave United but eventually returned to Serie A on loan to join Napoli.
Hojlund told La Repubblica, "In my career, I've never felt like the most talented player in the group, even though you have to be a top-notch striker to play for United or Napoli."
The player shared, "But I've always had to work harder than others, and I'm aware of that. That's why Cristiano is my idol: he always wants to improve and works hard to become better."
Not only this, Hojlund also named Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres as the top players after Ronaldo.
"In my opinion, the best players in the world are Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, [Robert] Lewandowski, and Gyokeres. In Serie A, I'd choose [Romelu] Lukaku, [Dusan] Vlahovic, Lautaro Martinez, and then there's me, Rasmus," Hojlund added.
The player quickly adapted to Napoli, scoring on his debut in a 3-1 win over Fiorentina.
Hojlund’s next challenge is a difficult game against AC Milan on September 28.