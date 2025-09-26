Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world

Hojlund named Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres as the top players after Ronaldo

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world

Rasmus Hojlund Rasmus Hojlund has recently opened up on his admiration for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

After gaining worldwide attention by joining Manchester United in 2023 for £72 million ($92m) following a strong period at Atalanta, the Danish player struggled to meet expectations in the striker role at Old Trafford.

He initially didn't want to leave United but eventually returned to Serie A on loan to join Napoli.

Hojlund told La Repubblica, "In my career, I've never felt like the most talented player in the group, even though you have to be a top-notch striker to play for United or Napoli."

The player shared, "But I've always had to work harder than others, and I'm aware of that. That's why Cristiano is my idol: he always wants to improve and works hard to become better."

Not only this, Hojlund also named Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres as the top players after Ronaldo.

"In my opinion, the best players in the world are Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, [Robert] Lewandowski, and Gyokeres. In Serie A, I'd choose [Romelu] Lukaku, [Dusan] Vlahovic, Lautaro Martinez, and then there's me, Rasmus," Hojlund added.

The player quickly adapted to Napoli, scoring on his debut in a 3-1 win over Fiorentina.

Hojlund’s next challenge is a difficult game against AC Milan on September 28.

You Might Like:

Nintendo America’s president Doug Bowser steps down, Devon Pritchard to succeed

Nintendo America’s president Doug Bowser steps down, Devon Pritchard to succeed
Devon Pritchard is set to make history as Nintendo's first female president in America and will assume the platform’s board of directors

Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success

Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success
Busquets had highly decorated career at Barcelona where he won 32 major trophies

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision
The British driver was replaced by reserve driver Zhou Guanyu for the 2026 Pirelli tyre test

FIFA World Cup 'will move' from 'unsafe' cities, Trump vows

FIFA World Cup 'will move' from 'unsafe' cities, Trump vows
The 2026 World Cup is set to take place in the summer of next year in the US and co-hosted by Canada and Mexico

Sinner breaks silence on losing world No 1 ranking to Alcaraz

Sinner breaks silence on losing world No 1 ranking to Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz took back the world No.1 ranking after winning the 2025 US Open against Jannik Sinner

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle
The British F1 driver made an emotional plea on social media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

Cristiano Ronaldo earns Rooney’s praise as he addresses rivalry rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo earns Rooney’s praise as he addresses rivalry rumours
Wayne Rooney thinks Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Xbox announces major lineup at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Xbox announces major lineup at Tokyo Game Show 2025
Several remakes were displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2025, including 'Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly' with improved visuals

Carlos Alcaraz survives ankle scare to win Japan Open debut

Carlos Alcaraz survives ankle scare to win Japan Open debut
Carlos Alcaraz is expected to have a medical scan to check the extent of his ankle injury

Lamine Yamal draws Boris Becker warning over early stardom risks

Lamine Yamal draws Boris Becker warning over early stardom risks
Boris Becker warn Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal about the pitfalls that accompany early stardom

Forza Horizon 6 series set to release in Japan in 2026

Forza Horizon 6 series set to release in Japan in 2026
The highly anticipated, Forza Horizon 6, will be a perfect blend of Tokyo's urban environment with a sample of Japan's rural areas

LeBron James set to launch basketball league? Sparking frenzy among fans

LeBron James set to launch basketball league? Sparking frenzy among fans
Lakers' LeBron James weighs post-NBA options, including launching his own basketball league