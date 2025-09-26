Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success

Former Spain and Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets, now playing for Inter Miami, is set to retire this December as the Major League Soccer (MLS) season concludes.
In 2023, the player joined Inter Miami where he reunited with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.
Busquets said in a video posted on social media, "I feel like the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It's been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of."
He added, "I'm retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled and above all grateful. Thank you all very much, see you soon."
The 38-year-old player began his career at Barcelona in 2005 as part of the youth academy, then advanced to the club's B team and later made his first appearance for the senior team in 2008.
Busquets had highly decorated career at Barcelona where he won 32 major trophies over 18 years including nine La Liga championships and three Champions League titles.
He also represented Spain 143 times and played a key role in their victories at the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.
Busquets made his international debut in 2009 and retired in December 2022 as the player with the third-highest number of appearance for the country.