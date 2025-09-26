Home / Sports

Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success

Busquets had highly decorated career at Barcelona where he won 32 major trophies

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success
Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success

Former Spain and Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets, now playing for Inter Miami, is set to retire this December as the Major League Soccer (MLS) season concludes.

In 2023, the player joined Inter Miami where he reunited with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

Busquets said in a video posted on social media, "I feel like the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It's been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of."

He added, "I'm retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled and above all grateful. Thank you all very much, see you soon."

The 38-year-old player began his career at Barcelona in 2005 as part of the youth academy, then advanced to the club's B team and later made his first appearance for the senior team in 2008.

Busquets had highly decorated career at Barcelona where he won 32 major trophies over 18 years including nine La Liga championships and three Champions League titles.

He also represented Spain 143 times and played a key role in their victories at the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

Busquets made his international debut in 2009 and retired in December 2022 as the player with the third-highest number of appearance for the country.

You Might Like:

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision
The British driver was replaced by reserve driver Zhou Guanyu for the 2026 Pirelli tyre test

FIFA World Cup 'will move' from 'unsafe' cities, Trump vows

FIFA World Cup 'will move' from 'unsafe' cities, Trump vows
The 2026 World Cup is set to take place in the summer of next year in the US and co-hosted by Canada and Mexico

Sinner breaks silence on losing world No 1 ranking to Alcaraz

Sinner breaks silence on losing world No 1 ranking to Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz took back the world No.1 ranking after winning the 2025 US Open against Jannik Sinner

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle
The British F1 driver made an emotional plea on social media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

Cristiano Ronaldo earns Rooney’s praise as he addresses rivalry rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo earns Rooney’s praise as he addresses rivalry rumours
Wayne Rooney thinks Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Xbox announces major lineup at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Xbox announces major lineup at Tokyo Game Show 2025
Several remakes were displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2025, including 'Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly' with improved visuals

Carlos Alcaraz survives ankle scare to win Japan Open debut

Carlos Alcaraz survives ankle scare to win Japan Open debut
Carlos Alcaraz is expected to have a medical scan to check the extent of his ankle injury

Lamine Yamal draws Boris Becker warning over early stardom risks

Lamine Yamal draws Boris Becker warning over early stardom risks
Boris Becker warn Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal about the pitfalls that accompany early stardom

Forza Horizon 6 series set to release in Japan in 2026

Forza Horizon 6 series set to release in Japan in 2026
The highly anticipated, Forza Horizon 6, will be a perfect blend of Tokyo's urban environment with a sample of Japan's rural areas

LeBron James set to launch basketball league? Sparking frenzy among fans

LeBron James set to launch basketball league? Sparking frenzy among fans
Lakers' LeBron James weighs post-NBA options, including launching his own basketball league

Lionel Messi delivers 'great game' to lead Inter Miami into MLS playoffs

Lionel Messi delivers 'great game' to lead Inter Miami into MLS playoffs
Inter Miami outclasses New York City FC by 4-0 to clinch a spot in MLS playoffs

Cristiano Ronaldo 'siuuu' tops as greatest football celebrations of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo 'siuuu' tops as greatest football celebrations of all time
Greatest football celebration of all time revealed with Ronaldo and Crouch’s leading the list