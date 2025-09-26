Nintendo America’s president Doug Bowser steps down, Devon Pritchard to succeed

Nintendo has announced the retirement of Nintendo of America president and COO Doug Bowser and the gaming tech giant has appointed VP of revenue, marketing Devon Pritchard to helm US operations.
Satoru Shibata will resume the role of CEO, while also continuing his work to manage executive officer and corporate director.
This major leader shift will be effective from December 31, 2025.
Doug Bowser, who joined Nintendo of America in 2015 as a VP of marketing and sales and took over the role of president and COO in 2019, is now set to step down after a successful tenure.
Bowser appreciated his team’s efforts and expressed confidence in his successor, Devon Pritchard, and discussed her excellent leadership qualities.
Pritchard joined Nintendo in 2006, and is currently working as an executive vice president of business affairs.
With her joining, Pritchard is set to make history as the company's first female president in America and will assume the platform’s board of directors and become an executive officer at Nintendo’s Japanese headquarters.
Pritchard expressed gratitude to Bowser in a statement, which reads, "I am humbled and excited to take on this new role."
Pritchard added, "Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish. My focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo's legacy of surprising and delighting longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players to the Nintendo family."