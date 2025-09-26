Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle

Lewis Hamilton has decided to give the 2026 Pirelli tyre tests a miss amid health challenges faced by his beloved dog, Roscoe.
The seven-time world champion was scheduled to take the track with his squad during the Pirelli tests dedicated to the new 2026 tyres.
According to reports from Spanish media, Hamilton has decided to stay close to his bulldog after it was shared that Roscoe received medical attention on Wednesday.
The news has concerned fans of the sport, who have been familiar with the ten-year-old dog, as he is an inseparable companion to the British driver at racetracks and public events.
Previously, Roscoe was diagnosed with pneumonia in April. Since then, the ten-year-old dog has been undergoing treatments that include medication and even acupuncture.
Hamilton raised concerns this week after he shared a click of the bulldog from the veterinary clinic, with the text, "It's been a scary few hours", appealing to fans to pray for his four-legged friend's recovery.
Moreover, with the British driver travelling extensively due to his career, Roscoe is cared for by animal trainer Kirstin McMillan.
Hamilton's disheartening update came when he was already facing challenges in his debut year with Ferrari.
Since putting on the red uniform, he has struggled to secure a podium finish. His latest Grand Prix in Baku ended with an eighth-place finish after qualifying setbacks and strategy issues.