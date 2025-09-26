Home / Sports

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle

The British F1 driver made an emotional plea on social media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle
Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle

Lewis Hamilton has decided to give the 2026 Pirelli tyre tests a miss amid health challenges faced by his beloved dog, Roscoe.

The seven-time world champion was scheduled to take the track with his squad during the Pirelli tests dedicated to the new 2026 tyres.

According to reports from Spanish media, Hamilton has decided to stay close to his bulldog after it was shared that Roscoe received medical attention on Wednesday.

The news has concerned fans of the sport, who have been familiar with the ten-year-old dog, as he is an inseparable companion to the British driver at racetracks and public events.

Previously, Roscoe was diagnosed with pneumonia in April. Since then, the ten-year-old dog has been undergoing treatments that include medication and even acupuncture. 

Hamilton raised concerns this week after he shared a click of the bulldog from the veterinary clinic, with the text, "It's been a scary few hours", appealing to fans to pray for his four-legged friend's recovery.

Moreover, with the British driver travelling extensively due to his career, Roscoe is cared for by animal trainer Kirstin McMillan.

Hamilton's disheartening update came when he was already facing challenges in his debut year with Ferrari.

Since putting on the red uniform, he has struggled to secure a podium finish. His latest Grand Prix in Baku ended with an eighth-place finish after qualifying setbacks and strategy issues.

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo earns Rooney’s praise as he addresses rivalry rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo earns Rooney’s praise as he addresses rivalry rumours
Wayne Rooney thinks Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Xbox announces major lineup at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Xbox announces major lineup at Tokyo Game Show 2025
Several remakes were displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2025, including 'Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly' with improved visuals

Carlos Alcaraz survives ankle scare to win Japan Open debut

Carlos Alcaraz survives ankle scare to win Japan Open debut
Carlos Alcaraz is expected to have a medical scan to check the extent of his ankle injury

Lamine Yamal draws Boris Becker warning over early stardom risks

Lamine Yamal draws Boris Becker warning over early stardom risks
Boris Becker warn Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal about the pitfalls that accompany early stardom

Forza Horizon 6 series set to release in Japan in 2026

Forza Horizon 6 series set to release in Japan in 2026
The highly anticipated, Forza Horizon 6, will be a perfect blend of Tokyo's urban environment with a sample of Japan's rural areas

LeBron James set to launch basketball league? Sparking frenzy among fans

LeBron James set to launch basketball league? Sparking frenzy among fans
Lakers' LeBron James weighs post-NBA options, including launching his own basketball league

Lionel Messi delivers 'great game' to lead Inter Miami into MLS playoffs

Lionel Messi delivers 'great game' to lead Inter Miami into MLS playoffs
Inter Miami outclasses New York City FC by 4-0 to clinch a spot in MLS playoffs

Cristiano Ronaldo 'siuuu' tops as greatest football celebrations of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo 'siuuu' tops as greatest football celebrations of all time
Greatest football celebration of all time revealed with Ronaldo and Crouch’s leading the list

Sinner shrugs off Federer’s ATP favour comments about him and Alcaraz

Sinner shrugs off Federer’s ATP favour comments about him and Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner responds to Roger Federer's court speed claims ahead of the China Open

Carlos Alcaraz ready for Jannik Sinner's next move after US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz ready for Jannik Sinner's next move after US Open win
Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in the US Open final to claim his sixth Grand Slam title

State of Play 2025 to occur today: How to watch?

State of Play 2025 to occur today: How to watch?
This State of Play promises to bring a plenty of thrilling news for PlayStation fans

Zion Williamson flaunts transformation: ‘Not felt like this since college’

Zion Williamson flaunts transformation: ‘Not felt like this since college’
Pelicans star Zion Williamson's fitness transformation for new season sparks excitement