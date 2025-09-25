Cristiano Ronaldo earns Rooney’s praise as he addresses rivalry rumours

Wayne Rooney has finally addressed long-standing rumours about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.
In a recent interview on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Rooney while addressing the ongoing rumours that he dislikes Ronaldo, said, "People think I hate him. I love him. I think he's an absolute genius and what he's doing is incredible."
He said, "I love Cristiano and playing with him. I don't think people realise actually how close me and him were."
Rooney also shared why he prefers Lionel Messi in the debate over who is the greatest football player ever.
He added, "I think just because I've said that I think Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don't like Cristiano."
Rooney clarifies that he doesn't hate Ronaldo as his preference for Messi was just about who he thinks is the better player.
He also emphasized that they had a respectful and friendly relationship at Manchester United, contrary to how the media had portrayed it.
"Cristiano is an absolute genius in what he's doing; he's just turned 40, and what he's doing is incredible. I take my hat off to him. I couldn't speak a bad word about him," Rooney further praised the Portuguese star.
Rooney and Ronaldo played together at United for five years between 2004 and 2009.