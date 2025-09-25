Home / Sports

Xbox announces major lineup at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Several remakes were displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2025, including 'Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly' with improved visuals

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Xbox announced a comprehensive suite of forthcoming games and updates during Tokyo Game Show 2025, aiming to appear more to Japanese players.

The most notable announcement was Forza Horizon 6, finally heading to Japan in 2026, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, featuring Japan-inspired maps.

Several remakes were displayed, including Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly with improved visuals and a range of cutting-edge features.

It further includes Double Dragon Revive with episodic story modes, and Gungrave Gore Blood Heat, rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5. Dragon Quest 1+2 HD-2D Remake brings the latest Ocean Floor area and launches on October 30, 2025.

007: First Light announced Gemma Chan as Dr. Selina Tan. Hitman: World of Assassination adds Bruce Lee as a protectable NPC, and Ninja Gaiden 4 brings a range of challenging modes, making it harder for players to navigate obstacles.

Swery and Suda51’s Hotel Barcelona has also debuted, and Project Evil Bane teased for a launch in 2027.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 adds detailed Japanese landmarks in World Update 20. Capcom's Monster Hunter Stories series will be accessible to Xbox, and life sim Starsand Island will release on February 1, 2026.

Other popular titles include Romancing SaGa 2, Rhythm Doctor, and a great surprise Evangelion crossover for Terminull Brigade.

It comes as Xbox wants to expand its efforts to attract a broader audience, especially in Japan.

